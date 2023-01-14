Lichfield City came from a goal behind and a man down against Racing Club Warwick to secure a point.

Ivor Green’s men fell behind in the first half when Charlie Jones netted on the rebound after James Beeson had saved an initial shot.

After Luke Childs saw red for a foul, any hopes of getting back into the game looked to have been dashed.

But the leveller came 15 minutes from time when Sam Fitzgerald capitalised on a defensive mix-up to fire home from the edge of the box.

Lichfield were quick out of the traps as Fitzgerald rattled the post with an early effort – and the City man then repeated the trick as visiting keeper Dan Crane turned his free kick onto the upright.

But the hosts were left to rue those small margins as Jones broke the deadlock when he found the net after Beeson had initially saved well with his feet.

Max Dixon fired wide early in the second half as Lichfield went in search of a leveller, whole Callum Griffin saw his effort tipped over the bar.

But City’s task got tougher as they were reduced to ten men when Childs was given his marching orders.

The numerical disadvantage didn’t disrupt Lichfield’s attacking intent though as Fitzgerald sent a volley wide before he equalised when Racing Club Warwick failed to clear their lines and the forward produced a clinical finish.