University students from across Lichfield and Burntwood are being offered the chance to take up a paid work placement with the company building HS2.

Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV) is offering the eight-week placement this summer to give young people the chance to gain vital experience.

The 2023 programme, which begins in July, will include placement opportunities at BBV’s construction sites and offices across the Midlands.

The placements are open to those studying a broad range of subjects, with opportunities in the following business areas:

Civil engineering (Earthworks, tunnels and structures)

Quantity surveying

Design engineering

Project controls and planning

Environment and sustainable delivery

Business support functions, including HR, procurement, IT and finance

Julie Venn-Morton, HS2’s senior legacy manager for the region, said:

“We’re passionate about investing in young talent, and BBV’s undergraduate summer scheme is another great example of how we’re supporting young people to launch their careers. “With a two-decade long construction programme ahead, HS2 provides long-term career prospects to students who live or study in the local area. A summer placement is a great way to get your foot in the door, and hopefully marks the start of an amazing career journey on Britain’s new railway.” Julie Venn-Morton, HS2

BBV began its undergraduate summer scheme last year, taking on 30 students from across the region.

Naomi Bates, skills, employment and education business partner at Balfour Beatty VINCI, said:

“We’d encourage students thinking of joining the industry to take up this fantastic opportunity with us. “We believe on-the-job learning is vital and supplements university studies perfectly. That’s why we’re following up on last year’s success to offer students eight-week paid work placements this summer – it’s a great way to get some invaluable industry experience.” Naomi Bates, Balfour Beatty VINCI

Expressions of interest for the 2023 programme are open now, and prospective candidates are encouraged to apply early to secure one of 30 places.

For more information about the undergraduate placement programme, and details on how to apply, visit the Balfour Beatty VINCI website. The closing date for expressions of interest is 17th February.