A council chief says he is “committed” to ensuring leisure provision in Lichfield and Burntwood is maintained after an operator issued a warning about the impact of rising energy costs.
The Government has confirmed it will scale back the support for businesses in the coming months, with the exception of certain industries considered to be energy intensive.
But after swimming pools and leisure centres were left off that list, Freedom Leisure’s chief executive warned that “difficult decisions” could lie ahead.
Ivan Horsfall Turner said:
“I am extremely disappointed and frustrated as to why public sector leisure has been omitted from the list.
“Public sector leisure is one of the most exposed sectors because we are a very intensive user of utilities with energy costs a very large proportion of our overall costs particularly in centres with swimming pools.
“If this situation remains as is, there is a real risk of more not-for-profit trusts – such as ourselves – taking difficult decisions to close more facilities and services.”Ivan Horsfall Turner, Freedom Leisure
Freedom Leisure operates both Friary Grange Leisure Centre and Burntwood Leisure Centre on behalf of Lichfield District Council.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, said:
“The council is committed to ensuring both leisure centres currently managed by Freedom Leisure in Lichfield District remain open and that there is no diminution of services of any kind.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
We live in hope
So the council may have to step in to further fund the ongoing operation of the leisure centres either by grants or taking them over directly? If this happens how will it be paid for if the reserves are earmarked for the cinema? I guess the cost of this could run to £100ks p.a. Once you spend the rainy day money it is gone.
‘Currently managed’ are the killer words here.