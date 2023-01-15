A council chief says he is “committed” to ensuring leisure provision in Lichfield and Burntwood is maintained after an operator issued a warning about the impact of rising energy costs.

The Government has confirmed it will scale back the support for businesses in the coming months, with the exception of certain industries considered to be energy intensive.

But after swimming pools and leisure centres were left off that list, Freedom Leisure’s chief executive warned that “difficult decisions” could lie ahead.

Ivan Horsfall Turner said:

“I am extremely disappointed and frustrated as to why public sector leisure has been omitted from the list. “Public sector leisure is one of the most exposed sectors because we are a very intensive user of utilities with energy costs a very large proportion of our overall costs particularly in centres with swimming pools. “If this situation remains as is, there is a real risk of more not-for-profit trusts – such as ourselves – taking difficult decisions to close more facilities and services.” Ivan Horsfall Turner, Freedom Leisure

Freedom Leisure operates both Friary Grange Leisure Centre and Burntwood Leisure Centre on behalf of Lichfield District Council.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, said: