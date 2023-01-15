An independent Lichfield councillor says she will not be seeking re-election in May.

Cllr Joanne Grange, who represents the Chadsmead ward, had previously been a Conservative member before resigning in a row over planning at Lichfield District Council.

But she then returned as an independent councillor in 2019.

However, she has now confirmed she will not seek re-election in May.

“Having recently started a new job that will involve significant amounts of travel and being away from Lichfield, I need to be realistic about how much time I am going to have to commit to council duties and how often I am likely to be in Lichfield to attend meetings in future. “After weighing up all factors, I have come to the difficult decision that I will not be standing for re-election to Lichfield District Council. “This is not a decision I have come to lightly, but I want to avoid the situation where I let people down by not being able to discharge councillor duties effectively. “I will, of course, be fully committed to my duties until my successor is elected in May.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Grange said she had “greatly enjoyed” her time as a councillor – and hoped another independent would stand to replace her.

“By making my position known early, I hope there may be others who would consider standing, especially in Chadsmead, and if anyone is interesting in standing I would be more than happy to assist them.” Cllr Joanne Grange, Lichfield District Council

Despite confirming she would not return to the chamber after May, Cllr Grange said a return in the longer term was not out of the question.