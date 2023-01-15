A Lichfield nursery forced to temporarily close by Ofsted is no longer a registered childcare provider, it has been confirmed.

Early Years Education Centre on Upper St John Street was told in December it could not have children on site for six weeks after concerns were raised by inspectors.

The suspension to allow for improvements to be made was due to end on 11th January.

An update on the Ofsted website said that the nursery was served with a legal welfare requirements notice on 28th December that meant it would only be able to reopen to children had it been able to take measures, including:

Ensuring at least one person with a current paediatric first-aid qualification was on the premises at all times when children were present.

Ensuring the temperature of the nursery was maintained at an appropriate level.

Ensuring outdoor activities for all children were planned and taken on a daily basis.

Ensuring staff were deployed so that children were adequately supervised.

Providing parents with information about activities and learning delivered to their children.

But Ofsted said the nursery’s bosses had updated them ahead of the 11th January deadline.