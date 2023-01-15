Hit movie La La Land will be the latest screening at a midweek movie club in Lichfield.
The Academy Award-winning film will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick at 2pm on 1st February.
A spokesperson said:
“La La Land is a cinematic treasure for the ages that you’ll fall in love with again and again.
“Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star as Mia and Sebastian, an actress and a jazz musician pursuing their Hollywood dreams and finding each other in a vibrant celebration of hope, dreams and love.”Lichfield Garrick spokesperson
Tickets are £5 and can be booked online.