Hit movie La La Land will be the latest screening at a midweek movie club in Lichfield.

The Academy Award-winning film will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick at 2pm on 1st February.

A spokesperson said:

“La La Land is a cinematic treasure for the ages that you’ll fall in love with again and again. “Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star as Mia and Sebastian, an actress and a jazz musician pursuing their Hollywood dreams and finding each other in a vibrant celebration of hope, dreams and love.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £5 and can be booked online.