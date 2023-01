Chasetown will turn their attention to the cup as they take on Heath Hayes in a midweek derby clash.

The Scholars Ground will host the Walsall Senior Cup tie tomorrow (17th January).

Mark Swann’s men go into the game in fine form, with their latest triumph coming against Loughborough Dynamo at the weekend.

Kick-off tomorrow is at 7.45pm. Admissions is £5 adults and £2 under 16s.