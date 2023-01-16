Folk music stars Gigspanner are set to perform in Lichfield for the first time.

Featuring former Steeleye Span star Peter Knight on violin, Roger Flack on guitar, Sacha Trochet on drums, and melodeon player John Spiers among their line up, the band will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on 10th February.

A spokesperson said:

“Their high-energy, virtuosic performances appeal equally to traditionalists and to those looking for something more experimental. “Characterised by riotous inventiveness, technically gifted individual playing and subtle collaborative interaction, this coming together of several of the biggest names on the folk-roots scene, combines a deep knowledge of roots traditions with a ceaselessly boundary pushing approach.” Gigspanner spokesperson

Tickets for Gigspanner in Lichfield are £25 and can be booked on The Hub at St Mary’s website or by calling 01543 256611.