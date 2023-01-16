Paul Weller is the latest name to be confirmed for an outdoor concert series near Lichfield.

The former Style Council and The Jam frontman will play Forest Live on Cannock Chase on 9th June.

He will join acts such as Madness, Jack Savoretti and Tom Brennan who have all been confirmed for outdoor dates in June.

“I am very happy to be playing the Forest Live gigs again as they are always such great shows with such a great audience.” Paul Weller

Tickets for Paul Weller’s gig go on sale at www.forestryengland.uk/music from 9am on Friday (20th January).