A primary school in Fradley has been rated as good by inspectors.

Ofsted said pupils at St Stephen’s Primary School were happy, polite and friendly.

Inspectors added that staff have high expectations, with the behaviour of pupils being very good.

A report, which has now been published following the inspection in November, said:

“Pupils want to learn. They listen well in lessons and take part enthusiastically in all learning. “Leaders are ambitious for all their pupils. The school motto is ‘Be the best that you can be’, and pupils try very hard to do this. “Staff regularly tell pupils how proud they are of them and their work. They explain to pupils how their learning will help them in later life and careers. “Leaders have designed a well-sequenced, coherent curriculum. Staff use the consistent approach to planning, teaching and assessment effectively. Ofsted report

The inspectors did highlight that the views of parents and children did differ on some issues.

“Some parents feel leaders do not deal with bullying well. “The behaviour and bullying policy is lengthy and is not as helpful to parents as leaders wish. However, leaders take bullying seriously and take appropriate and effective action to deal with it when needed. “Pupils say that bullying or fall-outs sometimes happen. They know the difference. They have secure strategies to deal with any issues. “Pupils feel confident to speak to a member of staff if they are worried, knowing that adults will deal with any bullying or friendship issues.” Ofsted report

The full report can be viewed on the Ofsted website.