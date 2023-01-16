A free serving supporting victims of hate crime in Staffordshire has helped more than 600 people in its first year, figures have revealed.

Uniting Staffordshire Against Hate service was commissioned by the Staffordshire Commissioner’s office and launched in 2021.

Delivered by the Citizens Advice Bureau, the service was launched in October 2021 and is designed to help victims cope and recover.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“Hate crime can take many forms, including physical attacks, damage to property, theft, offensive graffiti, threats, intimidation or bullying. “The impact on victims can be devastating, leaving them feeling isolated and afraid, which is why this service is so important to help people get the specialist support they need after a hate crime or incident.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Since 1st October 2021, Uniting Staffordshire Against Hate has also delivered awareness training for professionals and the community.

Simon Harris, chief executive of Citizens Advice Staffordshire North and Stoke-on-Trent, said:

“The number of referrals we have received in the first year clearly shows the scale of the problem and the need for a specialist service to support victims.”

People in need of support can call 0330 0881 339 or email help@staffsvictimsgateway.org.uk.