For the third time this season, hooker Luke Rookyard scored four tries in a game as Burntwood made light of a muddy pitch to sweep Handsworth aside to remain at the top of the table.

The original fixture at the Birmingham Road ground last October was abandoned due to injury with The Sportsway side ahead 40-3 before half time. This time around, the visitors led 33-7 at the break and continued to dominate up the slope to record their ninth win on the trot by 59-12.

Josh Canning’s side took the first two scrums against the put-in in the opening eight minutes to launch promising attacks but each ended with a penalty infringement against.

It was a Handsworth error which led to the first score two minutes later. An overthrown line out on the Burntwood 22 was collected by Charles Michael who fed the backs and a long pass to Josh Shepherd sent him away to beat two defenders down the right wing. He passed inside to Brett Taylor who dummied his way over for a try, which he also converted.

Two minutes later and the hosts levelled the scores courtesy of an overthrown line out by Burntwood deep in their own 22. They also lost Ben Holt due to a facial injury as he tried to prevent the score. Ian Jones replaced him.

Rookyard contributed his first score on 22 minutes as Burntwood went through the phases from 30 metres. He crossed the line near the left corner to make it 12-7.

This was the first of three tries in five minutes as the visitors pulled clear. They hounded a Handsworth scrum from the restart to win possession. Kian Carter made a break which led to Rob Jones going close before Rookyard stretched over the line for his second.

From the restart Taylor found space with a kick deep into home territory. The last defender was dispossessed and Tom Shorrock went over from close range. Two Taylor conversions made the scoreline 26-7.

The visitors had to use another replacement on 35 minutes as Ed Smith suffered a facial injury to be replaced by Jay Love who made his first team debut.

Another sweeping attack was finished off by Rookyard for his hat trick of tries which Taylor converted.

The hosts spent time in the Burntwood half but it only resulted in a long injury delay for them as they had to call on a replacement. A prolonged first half of 50-plus minutes ended 33-7.

Just two minutes into the second period and it was 40-7. From scrummage possession, the three quarters worked an excellent set piece move to put Billy Fisher clean through for a try converted by Taylor.

Burntwood had to defend briefly but Rookyard led a break upfield which ended with him adding to his tally from a line out catch and drive after 56 minutes.

Six minutes later and another well-worked move, this time from a line out, allowed Michael a clear run to the posts for a converted try.

Burntwood’s final score came on 72 minutes. Pressure in the home 22 saw Rookyard turn provider for Jack Butcher to force his way over the line near the posts. Taylor added his seventh conversion.

Handsworth completed the scoring when their forwards mauled over near the right corner flag with three minutes left but as the final whistle sounded, Burntwood were again in the home 22.

The second XV also completed a big win away from home. They beat Cannock 2nds 48-12 with birthday boy Louis Hanson scoring three tries in a man of the match performance .

This Saturday (21st January), Burntwood 1sts are on their travels for the third week running as they face a Harborne side who are just three points and two places behind them in the table.

The 2nds will look to maintain their place at the top of Staffs League 2 East when they host Stafford 3rds.