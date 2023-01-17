A community fund which has distributed more than £300,000 to groups in Lichfield and Burntwood over the past decade is staging an information event to connect with more supporters.

The We Love Lichfield Connect With Your Community session will be held at The Hub at St Mary’s from 4.30pm to 6pm on 9th February.

Simon Price, patron of We Love Lichfield, said:

“There is so much voluntary work going on across Lichfield District that we wanted to bring people together to do two things. “Connect with businesses to show them how the voluntary sector helps their customers, their staff and what they can do to support us, and secondly, to reach out to new and existing voluntary groups who haven’t applied to us for funding. “It’s an informal event, perfect for chatting and meeting new people and my wish is that we will help connect many people across the community together.” Simon Price, We Love Lichfield

The We Love Lichfield fund sees companies and individuals donate or fundraise with all money invested through a permanent endowment fund by registered charity The Community Foundation For Staffordshire in line with charity commission guidelines.

The interest and dividends earned on the invested money is then distributed by We Love Lichfield as small grants across the district.