Councillors will discuss changes that mean people in Lichfield and Burntwood will need to verify their identity in order to cast their vote in future elections.

The Elections Act will see a requirement for residents to show photographic ID at polling stations or apply for a Voter Authority Certificate.

A briefing paper to Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee says:

“Electors will be required to identify themselves by showing an approved form of photographic identification before being issued with a ballot paper in a polling station from May 2023. “Passports, driver’s licence, immigration documents, Proof of Age Standards Scheme cards and Government funded bus passes are all acceptable forms of identity and do not have to be in date, but do need to still bear a picture that is recognisable. “Legislation defines the list of acceptable documentation and makes it clear that polling station staff will not have latitude to accept other documents in lieu of those specified by the act. “For electors who do not have an accepted form of photographic identification, electoral registration officers will be required to provide a Voter Authority Certificate – a photographic identification document free of charge for the purposes of voting in polling stations.” Lichfield District Council briefing paper

But the report warned of areas where the local authority could face issues with the roll-out of the new certificates.

“Risks have been flagged at the highest level by the Local Government Association and AEA of the late implementation of the practical guidance so close to the upcoming elections for both voter ID procedures and supporting voters with a disability. “The authority no longer employs a separate specialist electoral services team, but operates a multi-functional governance team. “As such, specific projects pull resources from he clerking and member support functions to deliver election activity, limiting capacity for other governance functions as a result which is why backfill is essential to minimise disruption.” Lichfield District Council briefing paper

The briefing paper will be discussed at the overview and scrutiny committee meeting on Thursday (19th January).