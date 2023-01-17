An event in Lichfield is hoping to provide information for those worried about the cost of care.
Financial advisors from Four Oaks Financial Services and Four Oaks Legal Services will be at The Spires care home at 6pm on 25th January.
They will discuss topics such as Power of Attorney and managing care fees, as well as discussing individual concerns with visitors.
Amy Doyle, general manager at The Spires, said:
“We’re really looking forward to having the industry specialists come in to help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care.
“It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at The Spires are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it.
“If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”Amy Doyle, The Spires