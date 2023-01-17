Lichfield suffered another defeat as their struggles continued on the road at Oundle.

There was no lack of effort from the visitors, but their accuracy and ability to break down defences proved less than what was required in a game in which they had enough possession and territorial advantage to have won.

Sport talks about tiny margins and small errors continue to be costly for this squad badly in need of encouragement.

Oundle had all the early pressure and scored first after seven minutes when Thomas Aviss ran a clever line off a ruck and his reverse pass set up left wing, Maciu Selanbuka, for an easy run in.

Within minutes, the home side doubled their lead when Sagoe exploited a mis match in midfield and he fed Fijian Selanbuka for another try. Full back Jacob Gent converted again.

The Lichfield side gradually stirred themselves as pressure mounted and this resulted in a Kai Lucas-Dumolo penalty.

Better possession from scrums and line outs for the city side afforded them plenty of time in the opposition half and with five minutes to go to half time, Paul Maxwell-Keys intercepted a hopeful pass from an Oundle back and he scored in the corner, with Lucas-Dumolo adding the extras.

The second period was full of stalemate and hence the match became more and more scrappy with neither side able to gain quick possession from the breakdown.

After a period of real Lichfield pressure, Oundle escaped up the right hand touchline, winning three successive line outs from their own five metre line. From the third, they were able to maul their way over.

The home side squirmed over for a further late try to make it 24-10 to give themselves some breathing space at the bottom end of the table with the five points gained, while the visitors left with nothing.

Lichfield host Stoke this weekend (21st January), kick-off 2.15pm.

The seconds saw two early tries help them overcome top of the table Bournville 31-5 to remain fourth in the league.