A new strategy will aim to help recruit and retain social care staff across Staffordshire, a councillor says.

The Future Social Care Workforce Strategy will be discussed at a meeting of Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet this week.

Cllr Julia Jessel, cabinet member for health and care, said there had been “unprecedented challenges” across the sector which meant a new approach was needed.

“People working across Staffordshire in both children and adults social care do an amazing job protecting and supporting the most vulnerable people in the county and we are committed to working hard not only to attract the best staff, but to keep the best staff. “We recognise that nationally we have seen unprecedented challenges in recruitment and our mission is to develop a more resilient care sector that enables more effective recruitment and retention of care staff. “In developing this new strategy, we have worked together with partners including the NHS and the independent sector and staff themselves, to look at what matters most to them and how all employers can do their very best to recruit, retain and develop their own workforce. “This includes encouraging more training and career progression opportunities as well as offering work placements and apprenticeships to attract more people starting out on their work life into the profession.” Cllr Julia Jessel, Staffordshire County Council

Cllr Jessel’s report to the cabinet meeting said issues such as funding for social care meant pay rates were often lower than in other sectors and staff sometimes felt their work was not valued.

The new strategy said it would seek to address the challenges faced in recruiting and retaining staff by taking steps such as creating a partnership approach to learning and development and improving the view of social care as a valued career.

It would also expire things such as subsidised transport costs for workers in the sector.

The strategy will be discussed at the county council cabinet meeting tomorrow (18th January).