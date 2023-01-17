Plans to expand the access to a property between Lichfield and Burntwood have been approved.

An application to Lichfield District Council said widening the entrance and exit to Edial Farm on Lichfield Road would prevent a nearby hedge from obstructing a view of the carriageway.

A planning officer’s report said:

“In terms of highways safety, the development would result in a widened view when pulling out of the access onto the main road, a wider access for turning into the Edial Farm development and an increased view along the main road. “It is considered that the development would improve highway safety along the road.” Planning report

