Another independent Lichfield councillor says he will not stand for re-election in May.

Cllr Alastair Little currently represents the Hammerwich with Wall ward at Lichfield District Council.

But he told Lichfield Live his name would not be on the ballot paper in May.

“I will not be standing. “Since the last election I have expanded my business, lost loved ones in the pandemic and, most importantly, become a dad. “I do hope talented young people who want modernisation and can deliver fully-funded projects in a professional, well-communicated way get elected.” Cllr Alastair Little, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Little had previously been a Conservative councillor before resigning from the party in protest at parties held in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns.

After becoming an independent member of the council he also clashed with Michael Fabricant, branding the Tory MP “a disgrace” due to his ongoing support for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Cllr Little said the switch away from party loyalties had been the right decision.

“It has been an honour and I have thoroughly enjoyed being a councillor. “It was only after leaving the Conservative group I felt I was making progress on issues in Hammerwich and Wall. “Sometimes being bogged down in petty party political group meetings discussing non-issues such as the chairman’s car and what we should be wearing to give the role ‘status’ drains you of the will to carry on.” Cllr Alastair Little, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Little’s decision follows the confirmation that fellow independent Lichfield District Council member Cllr Joanne Grange would also not be standing again in May.