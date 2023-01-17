Two new Assistant Chief Constables are joining the ranks of Staffordshire Police.

Becky Riggs took up her new role focusing on investigations and operations this week, having previously been a detective chief superintendent and head of the National Fraud Investigation Bureau.

She will be joined next month by Stuart Ellison who will lead on local policing. He had previously served with both the Greater Manchester and Merseyside forces.

Staffordshire Police’s Chief Constable Chris Noble said: