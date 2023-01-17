Two new Assistant Chief Constables are joining the ranks of Staffordshire Police.
Becky Riggs took up her new role focusing on investigations and operations this week, having previously been a detective chief superintendent and head of the National Fraud Investigation Bureau.
She will be joined next month by Stuart Ellison who will lead on local policing. He had previously served with both the Greater Manchester and Merseyside forces.
Staffordshire Police’s Chief Constable Chris Noble said:
“Becky’s focus on investigations and operations, alongside Stuart’s role in overseeing local policing, reiterates our commitment to the priorities outlined in our new local policing plan which was introduced in the summer of 2022.
“Their appointments will also help us as an organisation to address some of the areas of concern, highlighted by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services, particularly in relation to ensuring we carry out effective investigations, give victims the support they need and highlight vulnerability at the first point of contact.
“I know both Becky and Stuart have a wealth of skills and experience to really help us make improvements within the force as well as deliver positive outcomes for the people of Staffordshire.
“I look forward to welcoming them both into their new roles as they get to know, as well as protect and serve, our diverse communities.”Chief Constable Chris Noble, Staffordshire Police