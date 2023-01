People in Whittington and Fisherwick are being invited to find out more about becoming a councillor.

Voters will go to the polls on 4th May to elect new representatives.

At least two members of Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council are believed to be standing down meaning fresh faces will be needed.

People are invited to find out more about what being a councillor entails by emailing the parish clerk via clerk@whittingtonandfisherwick.org.uk.