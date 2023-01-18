A new grant scheme to help adults with mental health issues caused by the cost of living crisis has launched in Staffordshire.

Community and voluntary groups have until 13th February to apply for up to £20,000 from the Community Mental Health Transformation programme.

The scheme is being managed by The Community Foundation for Staffordshire on behalf of Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust.

A total of £161,000 is available to help fund equipment, training and events to create projects that will provide access to activities and give adults with severe mental illness a positive experience.

Steve Adams, chief executive of The Community Foundation for Staffordshire, said:

“The rising prices during this cost of living crisis are having a severe effect on community and voluntary groups supporting adults with severe mental illness. “We distributed £900,000 worth of grants last year to the same sector of society and saw the impact it made. “This additional round of grants will have a further positive impact in a short space of time.” Steve Adams, The Community Foundation for Staffordshire

The scheme is open for applications now and will close on 13th February. More information is available online.