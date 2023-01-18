Gritters and snow ploughs have hit the roads after freezing temperatures and snowfall across Staffordshire.

Crews worked through the night and this morning (18th January) in a bid to keep routes clear.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our gritting crews always do a fantastic job, often working in very difficult conditions to help people get to where they need to go safely. “Crews were out yesterday, throughout the night and are out again this morning to help keep the roads clear and the county on the move. “I would like to remind motorists that they can play their part too by slowing down, taking extra care and allow more time for their journeys. “It’s also important to remember that the grit does also need traffic to travel over it to work effectively. “We have a fleet of more than 40 gritters and have around 20,000 tonnes of salt stockpiled so we remain well prepared for whatever else winter has in store.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

People can find out more about where the teams grit at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/winter