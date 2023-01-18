People in Lichfield are being given the chance to write a will and support the work of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity at the same time.

GloverPriest Solicitors will offer the free service as part of a campaign to raise awareness of the role legacy donations play in sustaining the lifesaving service.

Emma Wood, head of fundraising and marketing for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“Around 40% of all our missions are funded through the legacies we receive from those who have thoughtfully remembered our charity in their will. “People who are considering writing or updating their will can now do this completely free of charge with the team at GloverPriest Solicitors in partnership with Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. “Anyone who leaves a gift to our charity will be making daily lifesaving missions possible in their local area as part of their legacy.” Emma Wood

The free will writing service is available to anyone in Staffordshire aged 55 and over. For more details visit midlandsairambulance.com/freewillscheme.

Sophie Donovan, solicitor and director at GloverPriest, said: