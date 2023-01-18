Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament
Michael Fabricant. Picture: UK Parliament

Lichfield’s MP has paid tribute to the area’s “hard work ethic” after the latest unemployment figures were published.

In December 2022 there were 1,375 claimants in the Lichfield constituency area, representing 2.4% of the population aged between 16 and 64 – below the equivalent 3.7% national level.

In the 18 to 24 age group, the figure was 3.9% locally, compared to 4.6% average across the rest of the country.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said:

“This is a testament to the hard work ethic in our part of the Midlands and to the high skills and education acquired by local people. 

“The Lichfield constituency consistently has a much lower unemployment rate than the national average.”

Michael Fabricant
Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments