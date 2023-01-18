Lichfield Colts suffered a narrow defeat in the last 16 of the National Colts Cup.

A competitive encounter with Old Laurentians ended 10-3 to the visitors.

Two tries in the opening 15 minutes suggested they could be too tough for the Myrtle Greens, but the Lichfield boys battled back as both sides gave as good as they got.

Josh Butler’s penalty reduced the deficit but a scoreless second half saw the young Myrtle Greens suffer defeat.

There was better news, with four of the colts squad – Noah Fripp, Ben Crawford, Jack Bates and Max Coton – confirmed as being selected for the Midlands Colts Squad.