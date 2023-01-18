The music of The Carpenters will be celebrated in a show at the Lichfield Garrick.

Voice of the Heart will be at the city theatre on 3rd February.

A spokesperson said:

“It is now just over 30 years since the legendary Karen Carpenter passed away, she left behind an amazing catalogue of hit songs and golden memories and is still played daily on radio stations throughout the UK. “This stunning show celebrates the music of The Carpenters, and the evening is guaranteed to lead everyone through a magical memory.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £28 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.