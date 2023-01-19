Events in Lichfield and Burntwood will give residents the chance to meet local policing figures.
The Catch Up With Your Commander sessions with Chief Inspector Karen Green will take place at:
- Burntwood Leisure Centre between 7pm and 9pm on 23rd January
- The community room at Curborough Community Centre between 7pm and 9pm on 24th January
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“Do you have concerns or queries about policing in your local area? Drop in and chat to Chief Inspector Karen Green.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson