Council chiefs say a new leisure centre will be built in Lichfield despite missing out on Levelling Up funding.
It is the second time Lichfield District Council has seen a bid for cash from the Government scheme turned down.
But despite missing out, the local authority says it will put forward a plan to allocate funding for the project at Stychbrook Park at a cabinet meeting next month.
If agreed by cabinet, the final stage of approval will be the full council meeting on 28th February, where the £10million of funding for the scheme – which will feature a six-lane swimming pool, dance studio, 3G pitch, fitness suite and spin studio – will be requested.
Lichfield District Council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, said:
“Although we are disappointed that our bid has been turned down, we were aware there was an only an outside chance of it being approved.
“Therefore, we have been working behind the scenes so that we were prepared for this eventuality as we are committed to delivering the facilities that our residents have shown they want.
“We have identified funding, are in a position to allocate it to the project and have a clear timeline in place to deliver this vital facility by the end of next year.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
If successful, the planning application, based on a pre-existing design, will be submitted in March with works commencing in October.
The leisure centre would then be expected to open by December 2024.
“Flaws in the application”
The confirmation Lichfield would not be getting up Levelling Up funding came earlier today (19th January).
The city’s Conservative MP said “flaws in the application” meant the project was rejected before reaching ministers for a final decision.
Michael Fabricant said:
“I am told that flaws in the application meant it did not even reach the minister’s desk for consideration – it was ruled out as not meeting the required criteria by the civil service. Consequently, ministers did not even get to consider the bid.
“As with the levelling up first round, ministers have offered to provide face to face training to council officers in how to make a successful bid and I hope this will be taken up this time.
“A third levelling up round will soon be announced and I hope, if Lichfield acquires the expertise, it will be third time lucky for this or another project.”Michael Fabricant
Absolutely pathetic.
I am almost speechless.
We have an MP that mostly tweets about bears, calls constituents “twats”, tweets racist jokes, threatens to punch women….and a council that can’t order recycling bins, run building projects, or fill in forms…..
They’re a match made in heaven. They deserve each other – both as inept as each other.