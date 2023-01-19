Council chiefs say a new leisure centre will be built in Lichfield despite missing out on Levelling Up funding.

It is the second time Lichfield District Council has seen a bid for cash from the Government scheme turned down.

But despite missing out, the local authority says it will put forward a plan to allocate funding for the project at Stychbrook Park at a cabinet meeting next month.

If agreed by cabinet, the final stage of approval will be the full council meeting on 28th February, where the £10million of funding for the scheme – which will feature a six-lane swimming pool, dance studio, 3G pitch, fitness suite and spin studio – will be requested.

Lichfield District Council’s leader, Cllr Doug Pullen, said:

“Although we are disappointed that our bid has been turned down, we were aware there was an only an outside chance of it being approved. “Therefore, we have been working behind the scenes so that we were prepared for this eventuality as we are committed to delivering the facilities that our residents have shown they want. “We have identified funding, are in a position to allocate it to the project and have a clear timeline in place to deliver this vital facility by the end of next year.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

If successful, the planning application, based on a pre-existing design, will be submitted in March with works commencing in October.

The leisure centre would then be expected to open by December 2024.

“Flaws in the application”

The confirmation Lichfield would not be getting up Levelling Up funding came earlier today (19th January).

The city’s Conservative MP said “flaws in the application” meant the project was rejected before reaching ministers for a final decision.

Michael Fabricant said: