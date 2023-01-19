Signed drawings by Royal fashion designer Norman Hartnell of concepts for dresses for Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother are coming up for auction in Lichfield.

The designs are among nine discovered in the Barton area – and are estimated to be worth around £1,000.

They go under the hammer in a Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale on 15th February.

Catalogued for auction across four lots, the items include two signed pencil, watercolour and gouache drawings titled “Specially designed for HRH The Princess Margaret”.

Another signed pencil and watercolour design is annotated “Specially designed for HM The Queen” – most likely Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

Other lots include designs for actress Olga Linda and evening dresses from the 1940s and 1950s era.

Senior valuer Sarah Williams said:

“What a wonderful thought that these very designs may have being held by Princess Margaret or Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. “We particularly liked the fact that one of the designs for Princess Margaret has the material attached so she could feel the fabric and get a vivid image of the proposed design. “We also love that the collection spans the decades from the 1940s to the late 1960s early 1970s, showing the development women’s fashion.” Sarah Williams

Sir Norman, who was knighted in 1977, first gained a Royal Warrant as Dressmaker to Queen Elizabeth – the Queen mother – in 1940.

He created the wedding dress of the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947 for her marriage to Prince Philip and also created her going-away outfit and trousseau.

He later designed the Queen’s 1953 Coronation gown and the wedding dress of her sister, Princess Margaret, in 1960.

He received another Royal Warrant as Dressmaker to Queen Elizabeth II in 1957.