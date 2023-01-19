An event in Lichfield is offering people the chance to find out if they are entitled to unclaimed benefits.

Organised by Cllr Dave Robertson, Citizens Advice South East Staffordshire and Lichfield Social Club, it is hoped the drop-in session will help those hit hardest by the cost of living crisis.

It is estimated that billions of pounds of benefits go unclaimed each year, meaning many residents could be missing out on vital support.

The event at Lichfield Social Club between 10am and 2pm on 26th January will see advisers from Citizens Advice able to help eligible people claim.

Cllr Robertson, Labour representative for Curborough ward, said:

“No one can have missed the severity of the cost of living crisis which is affecting our community and the whole of the UK. “A lot of people locally are facing a really difficult New Year with prices rising much faster than their income. However, with over £15billion of welfare payments and benefits unclaimed every year, we’re hoping that we can help make sure people are receiving everything they’re entitled to. “Making sure that everyone has all the support that is available will hopefully help them weather the storm as this recession continues.” Cllr Dave Robertson

Marguerite Cook, President of Lichfield Social Club, added: