Highways chiefs say gritting crews are continuing to work around the clock to keep Staffordshire roads clear.

Freezing temperatures contineud overnight and a yellow weather warning remains in place for some places.

Cllr David Williams, cabinet member for highways and transport at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Our gritting crews continue to work around the clock to help keep the roads clear and are out again this morning. “This morning’s freezing temperatures are making driving conditions difficult so please take care on the roads and allow extra time for journeys. “We have a fleet of more than 40 gritters and have around 20,000 tonnes of salt stockpiled so we have been well prepared for the sub-zero temperatures.” Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council

More details about routes gritted can be found at www.staffordshire.gov.uk/winter.