An MP says he is “honoured” to be asked to open the second day of the Lichfield Film Festival.

The event, which runs tomorrow (20th January) and Saturday at the Lichfield Garrick, will feature screenings of short films, comedies, music videos and documentaries.

There will also be guest speakers such as Jamie Lomas, Charlie Perkins and Barry Ryan, as well as workshops with the likes of BAFTA-nominated director Piotr Szkopiak.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, who will open the Saturday session, said:

“This has been organised by Caroline Koziol in conjunction with the British International Film Festival and is something very new to the city. “As well as local people attending, I understand that there will be visitors from the US and Canada who have come to see their films shown. “With a new multiscreen cinema coming to Lichfield and the Garrick able to show movies too, Lichfield will soon become a hub for cinema entertainment. I welcome this. It is long overdue. “Having worked in broadcasting before I became an MP, I am honoured to have been asked to open Saturday’s main session.” Michael Fabricant

For more details and ticket information, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.