A Lichfield business has expanded by opening a second office.

Digital marketing agency, ClickThrough Marketing, has launched the new location in Manchester.

Managing director Chris Roberts said:

“Opening our office in Manchester represents a significant step in our growth journey. “It allows us to tap into an excellent talent pool and also gives us a local presence in an area with a wealth of fantastic businesses.” Chris Roberts

The Manchester office will also serve as a new meeting space for clients based in the north of the country and will work alongside their headquarters in Lichfield.

Alex Copping, head of PPC at ClickThrough Marketing, said: