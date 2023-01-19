The new ClickThrough Marketing office in Manchester
A Lichfield business has expanded by opening a second office.

Digital marketing agency, ClickThrough Marketing, has launched the new location in Manchester.

Managing director Chris Roberts said:

“Opening our office in Manchester represents a significant step in our growth journey.

“It allows us to tap into an excellent talent pool and also gives us a local presence in an area with a wealth of fantastic businesses.”

Chris Roberts

The Manchester office will also serve as a new meeting space for clients based in the north of the country and will work alongside their headquarters in Lichfield.

Alex Copping, head of PPC at ClickThrough Marketing, said:

“The opening of the Manchester office has given a new lease of life to the northern contingent of ClickThrough Marketing.

“Not only has it given us a central hub of operations, it also acts as a foothold for new business opportunities in one of the UK’s digital hotspots.

“We can’t wait for the growth possibilities in 2023 and beyond”.

Alex Copping
