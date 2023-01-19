Lichfield has missed out on funding for a new leisure centre.

The project at Stychbrook Park has not been included on a list of projects awarded money from the Levelling Up Fund.

It is the second time Lichfield District Council’s bid to the national funding scheme has been unsuccessful.

The local authority was seeking the money to fund a long term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre.

But the future of the project is now uncertain after missing out in the latest bid for cash from the Levelling Up Fund.

Other areas did manage to secure money for leisure centres, with both Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in Northern Ireland receiving £8.1million and Fermanagh and Omagh District Council scooping £20million for new facilities.

Closer to home, Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council landed £20million for a replacement leisure centre, while £17.1million was awarded to Staffordshire Moorlands District Council to build a new swimming pool.

Other areas to receive cash for leisure centres include Caerphilly and Farnborough.

The full list of successful bids is available online.