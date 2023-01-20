The bells of Lichfield Cathedral will ring out this weekend as part of a national act of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

At midday tomorrow (21st January), bells around the country will sound for 20 minutes to mark Ukrainian Unity Day which celebrates the unification of east and west Ukraine in 1919.

The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield, said:

“I think this is an excellent idea to ring our bells as our very audible support for the people of Ukraine and to remind the great British public that, as we go about our business on a busy January Saturday, conflicts still rage around the world.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield

Since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Lichfield Cathedral has held Prayers for Peace sessions at midday each Thursday, with people invited to spend a moment in quiet reflection, light a candle and pray for peace around the world.