A cabinet member has hit out at “factually incorrect” comments about Lichfield District Council’s failed bid for Levelling Up funding.

The local authority saw a bid for cash for a new leisure centre rejected earlier this week.

Lichfield MP’s said Government officials had told him that “flaws” had seen the application ruled out before it reached the desk of a minister for a final decision.

Michael Fabricant added that the council might have more success next time round if it “acquires the expertise”.

But Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance, said the feedback the local authority had received had differed from such comments.

“I believe the outcome is extremely disappointing – I’m told 400 out of 525 bids were unsuccessful. “I do note some of the discussion in the media, not least from our MP, but we were given to understand that our bid was a strong one. “The informal feedback was that it had scored highly, but that there were a large number of applications and a finite amount of money. “I do find it incredibly disappointing that comments have been made that appear to be factually incorrect.” Cllr Rob Strachan, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Strachan made his comments at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s overview and scrutiny committee after being quizzed by Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group on the Levelling Up bid.

Speaking afterwards, Cllr Norman said:

“I know whose version I believe. “It is incredible to me that the MP was not following the bid every step of the way and keeping the council leadership informed, yet, Cllr Strachan said that he first heard the result at 20 minutes to midnight the night before from the council leader.” Cllr Steve Norman, Lichfield District Council

“This council will still deliver the replacement leisure centre”

Despite the failure to secure Levelling Up funding, the council says it will plough ahead with plans to build a long-term replacement for Friary Grange Leisure Centre at Stychbrook Park.

A meeting next month will hear about plans to commit £10million to allow the development to go ahead.

Cllr Strachan told the overview and scrutiny committee that there were no doubts over the future of the project in the wake of the failed funding bid.