Chasetown will hope to continue closing the gap on the play-off places when they take on Gresley Rovers.

The Scholars are on a run of five league games without defeat that has seen them rise to 11th in the table.

They lie 14 points adrift of Boldmere St Michaels who currently occupy the final play-off berth, but have played two games less.

Chasetown will hope to continue their purple patch of form tomorrow (21st January) against a Gresley side who find themselves looking at the wrong end of the table, with just three teams below them in the standings.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground is at 3pm.