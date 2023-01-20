People in Lichfield and Burntwood wanting support and guidance in managing their household budgets can sign up for free courses.

As part of a national Government adult numeracy programme, Staffordshire County Council is working with learning and skills organisations to provide sessions in areas such as debt management and budgeting.

Other courses help with people’s day-to-day numeracy and can lead to maths qualifications.

The county council secured £4.2million from the Government as part of the £570million Multiply scheme to fund the three year programme.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Cllr Philip White said:

“Managing household budgets is an important task and this has been heightened by the current economic climate. Improving numeracy skills can help everyday living and ease some of the pressures of financial management in the home. “The Multiply programme offers free and easy to access numeracy courses to suit everyone, whether that’s in person or online, and includes one-to-one guidance sessions. “We’re working with local providers to support people where they need it most, whether it’s managing your finances, supporting children with homework or gaining qualifications which can lead to employment opportunities. “The courses are up and running now so we’d urge people to get in touch to find out more.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

Multiply is available to anyone aged 19 and over, and those seeking a qualification who don’t have GCSE maths grade C or equivalent.

People can find out more about the programme online.