Conservatives in Lichfield have been told they should be fighting for residents rather than with each other.

Cllr Paul Ray made his comments after comments from MP Michael Fabricant drew criticism from Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for finance, Cllr Rob Strachan.

The Tory MP had suggested “flaws” in the application had led to the application failing, before adding that Lichfield might be more successful if it “acquires the expertise” ahead of any future bid.

Cllr Ray, the Lib Dem representative for Chadsmead ward, said Mr Fabricant’s comments were “unbelievable”.

“The Conservatives are fighting between themselves when they should be fighting for our area. “I wanted the council to succeed in raising the funding to deliver the new leisure centre that the people of Lichfield need and deserve – but the council is failing the people of Lichfield because delivery of this new leisure centre is no way in sight. “Doug Pullen as Conservative leader of Lichfield District Council talks a good talk, but he has let us all down and it is clear that so much more should have done with this bid. “I am on a group overseeing the Conservatives’ delivery of this new leisure centre, but no regular meetings of task group have been happening – these have only happened after I chase and complain publicly. “The outburst from our MP, Michael Fabricant, on his own Conservatives at Lichfield District Council is unbelievable.” Cllr Paul Ray, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Ray said he believes voters would see the failures of the current council when they head to the polls in May.