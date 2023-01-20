Lichfield City will look to stretch their unbeaten start to 2023 when they entertain AFC Wulfrunians this weekend.

Ivor Green’s men have won two and drawn two of their games this year and will be hoping to climb the table with three points tomorrow (21st January).

The two sides are separated by just one point in the Midland Football League Premier Division, with City two points ahead of their rivals.

But a win for Lichfield could see them jump from ninth as high as fourth if other results also go their way.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 3pm. Admission is £7 adults and £5 concessions.