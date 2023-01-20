A Lichfield fitness company is offering free memberships in a bid to help more people with their health and wellbeing.

Battle Bootcamp bosses say they hope the two free classes every month would support residents during the cost of living crisis.

The offer will include access to sessions designed for all fitness levels.

Garry Kerr, the company’s co-founder said:

“We believe that fitness is not a luxury, but a necessity. “With many people facing financial challenges due to the cost of living crisis, we want to make sure that everyone has access to the benefits of fitness, regardless of their financial situation.” Garry Kerr, Battle Bootcamp

People can sign up for the Beacon Park sessions online.