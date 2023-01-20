More work was needed on a bid for Levelling Up money, Government officials have told Lichfield’s MP.

A bid from Lichfield District Council for funding to pay for a new leisure centre at Stychbrook Park was rejected yesterday (19th January) – the second time the local authority had failed to access funding from the Government scheme.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said “flaws” in the application had led to the application for Levelling Up cash failing to even reach the stage of being considered by Government ministers.

He said further discussions had revealed that an application for a development may have been more successful had it focused on another area of the district.

“Lichfield should find an alternative project for the third round of Levelling Up Funding after the disappointment of Lichfield District Council’s failed bid for the new leisure centre. “Government officials now tell me ‘more work was needed’ on the leisure centre bid – perhaps a major project in Burntwood or elsewhere, if more compelling data is available to be included in the bid, will then stand a far better chance of success. “Meanwhile, with new council officers in place, I hope they will now take up the offer made previously to meet Government officials face to face in London, who can explain in detail and answer questions as to what information is required for such bids to be successful.” Michael Fabricant

Lichfield District Council has now said it plans to allocate £10million of funding from its own coffers to ensure the development can go ahead.

Mr Fabricant added: