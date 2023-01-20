A petition has been launched in a bid to reinstate on street blue badge parking bays removed as part of a pedestrianisation trial in Lichfield city centre.

The move was introduced at the start of the year on roads including Market Street, Conduit Street Tamworth Street, Breadmarket Street and Bore Street.

It means no vehicles can use the roads between midday and 12noon.

The trial will run for 18 months as part of an agreement between Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council.

But an online petition has been launched by Deborah Litherland-Smith calling for a u-turn on the pedestrianisation move. She said:

“This Traffic Regulation Order is being implemented without any prior meaningful consultation with businesses or residents. “Several healthcare providers exist within this zone – Bore Street Dental Practice provides NHS care to more than 150 patients daily, of which over 20 rely on the blue badge parking. “There is no alternative NHS provision within the area. This equates to around 5,000 of our most vulnerable residents being unable to receive dental care. “A hearing centre is also set to relocate to an alternate town as a direct result of this move.” Deborah Litherland-Smith

Speaking when the scheme was announced last year, Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said: