A bakery chain has had plans to open a new site in Lichfield approved.

Greggs has been granted planning permission to build a unit on land at Crossfield Road.

The outlet will sit opposite the former GKN site which has recently been cleared.

A planning statement said:

“The application site consists of a parcel of undeveloped land within a predominantly industrial location.

“It is proposed to erect a single detached building to form a Greggs unit with six allocated parking spaces.

“The proposed Greggs bakery will offer a variety of hot and cold snacks for for consumption on or off the premises.

“The business will focus on providing a facility for workers within the immediate industrial estate to purchase at mealtimes during employment hours for local workers in a location which is easily accessible to the local workforce.

“In addition, owing to the proximity of Trent Valley Station it is also likely that commuters will provide significant custom to the unit.”

Planning statement