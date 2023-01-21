People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to take part in one of the largest garden wildlife surveys in the country.

The RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch takes place from 27th to 29th January.

Nearly 13,000 people in Staffordshire took part last year and it is hoped even more will help count wild birds this time around.

Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s chief executive, said:

“The birds we see in our gardens, from our balconies, and in our parks, are a lively, colourful and endlessly fascinating part of all our lives, offering a real connection to the natural world. “By taking part in the birdwatch you, and hundreds of thousands like you, play an important role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing. “With birds now facing so many challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every count matters. Join us for Big Garden Birdwatch 2023 and together let’s take action to protect and preserve our birds and wildlife for generations to come.” Beccy Speight, RSPB

Last year, the House Sparrow was top of Staffordshire’s rankings as the most commonly seen garden bird. The Starling and Blue Tit completed the top three.

To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch 2023, people can spend one hour watching and recording the highest number of each bird species seen at one time.

“Whatever you see – one Blackbird, 20 Sparrows or no birds at all – it all counts. It helps us build that vital overall picture of how our garden birds are faring from one year to the next. “With so much challenging our birds now, it’s more important than ever to submit your results. Our garden birds are counting on you.” Beccy Speight, RSPB

People can get their free guide, which includes a bird identification chart, by texting BIRD to 70030 or visiting www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch.