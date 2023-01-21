People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to check they have the right form of identification in order to be able to vote in local elections later this year.

The Government’s Elections Act means residents heading to the polls in May will need to show photographic ID for the first time.

Accepted documents include a UK, European Economic Area or Commonwealth passport, a UK, EEA or Commonwealth drivers’ licence, and some concessionary travel passes such as an older person’s bus pass.

Voters will be able to use expired ID if they are still recognisable from the photo.

Anyone who does not have one of the accepted forms of ID will be able to apply for free document online at voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk.

Simon Fletcher, returning officer at Lichfield District Council, said:

“With elections taking place on 4th May, it is important that those who want to vote make sure they have an accepted form of ID. “It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May. “Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free ID online. “Anyone who does not have online access can call Lichfield District Council’s customer services team for assistance with their application on 01543 308000.” Simon Fletcher

The full list of accepted ID is available at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.

Ailsa Irvine, director of electoral administration and guidance, said: