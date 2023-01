Lichfield’s bid to claw themselves away from the foot of the table continues as they entertain Stoke-on-Trent.

The Myrtle Greens have endured a disappointing run of five games without a win.

They face another crucial clash today (21st January) as they welcome a Stoke side sitting two places and six points above them in the table.

Kick-off at Cooke Fields is at 2.15pm.

The seconds, meanwhile, travel to Walsall.