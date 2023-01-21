A new Lichfield primary school is asking people to help create its identity.

Anna Seward Primary School will welcome nursery and reception children through its doors for the first time at the start of the new academic year in September under the leadership of head of school Richard Storer.

Work has been taking place on designing a new logo to feature on the branding and uniform.

It has ben whittled down to two options and people are now being asked to take part in an online vote to decide the final design.

The school has been named after romantic poet Anna Seward who lived in Lichfield alongside fellow famous writer Samuel Johnson and physician Erasmus Darwin, who both influenced her work.

Known as the Swan of Lichfield, she was an early feminist and successful writer with an influence beyond what was considered normal for the time.

Both logos feature a swan motif formed from the letter ‘S’ for Seward, which represents a visual link to her skilful and creative ability with words.

Mr Storer said:

“Anna Seward Primary will become a focal point of the community, so embracing public opinion with the choice of logo is very important to us. “Community and parental engagement is a fundamental part of my vision for the school and getting the public’s views on the logo is key because it’s going to be their school.” Richard Storer

Building work is currently ongoing at the £7million school, which is located on Bridgeman Way on the Deanslade Park development.

Nursery and reception places will be offered in the school’s first year of opening. After this, the two-storey building will, by 2029, offer a maximum of 210 primary school and 26 nursery places including wraparound care.

Arthur Terry Learning Partnership’s executive headteacher and strategic lead, Helen Hastilow, said:

“A romantic poet and early environmentalist, Anna Seward was an important local figure who has been remembered through history for her commitment to reading, writing and equality. “Buried at Lichfield Cathedral, she is synonymous with the city and surrounding area. “As a result of their educational experience, Anna Seward Primary’s children will move on to the next part of their educational journey with knowledge, skills, inspiration and ambition for their futures.” Helen Hastilow, Arthur Terry Learning Partnership

Visit @AnnaSeward_pri on Twitter for details on how to cast your logo vote in the online poll.