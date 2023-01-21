Two stars of the Lichfield Garrick pantomime won’t be staying away from the city for long after being confirmed among the line up for a new show.

Maria Conneely and Daniel Breakwell starred in the theatre’s run of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – and both have been confirmed as vocalists in the Welsh Musical Theatre Orchestra’s Back to the Musicals concert.

They will join other performers such as Haydn Oakley, Maureen Nolan, Samantha Thomas, Lizzie Wofford and Cameron Sharp for the performance on 2nd April.

A spokesperson said:

“After seeing them in this year’s pantomime, we also couldn’t resist inviting Lichfield’s Snow White and Prince Charming. “Back To The Musicals is a time-travelling journey, passing some of the greatest composers and most popular musical theatre of all time, including Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera and The Wizard of Oz. “Always a sell-out performance, don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to be dazzled by an orchestra that have been giving their glittering performances internationally for ten years.”

Tickets start at £22.50 and can be booked online.